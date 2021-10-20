Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $2.13 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of BAMR opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

