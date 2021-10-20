Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,547 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $202.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

