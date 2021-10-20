Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,206 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $270.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.80 and its 200-day moving average is $261.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

