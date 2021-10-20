Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 120,284 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,284 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average is $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.