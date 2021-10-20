Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 135,852 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,852 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

