Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 341,208 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341,208 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

