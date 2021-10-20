Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,609.53

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,609.53 ($47.16) and last traded at GBX 3,580 ($46.77), with a volume of 36054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,575 ($46.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,404.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.55), for a total transaction of £826,925 ($1,080,382.81).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

