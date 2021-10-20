Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.59

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as high as C$5.75. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 94,551 shares traded.

CFW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.85 million and a PE ratio of 5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,392,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,929,856.16.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

