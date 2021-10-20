California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of YETI worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,641. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.53.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.