California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,422 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after purchasing an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,843,000 after purchasing an additional 176,422 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average of $148.79. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 443.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

