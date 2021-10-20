California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Encompass Health worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

