California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Voya Financial worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.