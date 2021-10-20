California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Cimarex Energy worth $17,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after purchasing an additional 914,092 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

