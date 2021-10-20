California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Hill-Rom worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $151.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

