California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,178 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Altice USA worth $17,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $45,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

