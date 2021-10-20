California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.23 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Royal Gold worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $37,906,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 156,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,759,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

