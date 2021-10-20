California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.36 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,068 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of People’s United Financial worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after buying an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 72,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

PBCT stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

