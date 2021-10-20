California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.40 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Encompass Health worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

