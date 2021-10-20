California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.59 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Smartsheet worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $490,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,318,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,663 shares of company stock worth $20,136,047. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMAR opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

