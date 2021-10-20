California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.67 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

