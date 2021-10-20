California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Commerce Bancshares worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.