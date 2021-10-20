California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Tempur Sealy International worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

