California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.24 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of APA worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in APA by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

