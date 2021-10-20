California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.48 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after buying an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $30,767,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after buying an additional 188,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $19,205,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.78.

RGA opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.78. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

