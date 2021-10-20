California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of National Retail Properties worth $18,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 182,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 102.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 76,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 51.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,910,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

