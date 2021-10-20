California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.01 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of CyrusOne worth $20,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 7,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.85.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,930.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

