California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Americold Realty Trust worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

