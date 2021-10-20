California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Natera worth $19,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 125.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 556,085 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at $47,284,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 64.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 52.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359,073 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $129.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In other news, Director James Healy acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,816 shares of company stock worth $25,936,573. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

