California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,017 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Beyond Meat worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

