California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,271 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Bruker worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

