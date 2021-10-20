California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,570 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 141.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,384.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $445,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

