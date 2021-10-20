California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,192 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Crocs worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 845,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,547,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,309,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

