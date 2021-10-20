California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,338,982 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,338,982 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

