California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,461 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of STORE Capital worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 389,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2,092.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 263,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 251,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,549,000 after purchasing an additional 101,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 260,199 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

