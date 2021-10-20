California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,726 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.