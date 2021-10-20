California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,468 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $19,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $209.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

