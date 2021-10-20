California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,798 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Amedisys worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day moving average of $227.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.06.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

