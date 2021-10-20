California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,217 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of United Therapeutics worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $1,143,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

UTHR opened at $186.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.42. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

