California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,922 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Ciena worth $19,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,739. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

