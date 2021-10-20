California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,789 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of ITT worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 9,058.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,749,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $819,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

