California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,834 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of WEX worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in WEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,860,000 after buying an additional 112,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $194.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.62. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.