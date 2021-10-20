California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 571,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.