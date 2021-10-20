California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,049 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Genpact worth $19,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NYSE G opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

