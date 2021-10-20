California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of PVH worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,709,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PVH by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 54,838 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

