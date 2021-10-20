California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Service Co. International worth $20,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SCI opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Service Co. International has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

