California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Autoliv worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 106,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Autoliv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 9,734.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.63.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALV opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $108.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

