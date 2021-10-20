California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Builders FirstSource worth $19,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $58.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

