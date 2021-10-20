California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,745 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Ovintiv worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.