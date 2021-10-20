Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $5.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,435 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 347,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,402,010. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.