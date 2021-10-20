Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $60.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $60,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. 52,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,864. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

